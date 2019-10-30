Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,452 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after buying an additional 267,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,209,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $566,839.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,924 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.92. 1,346,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.60.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.