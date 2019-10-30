Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.07 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Celanese were worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 75.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 112.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $122.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.89.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

