TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.85-5.25 EPS.

NYSE:TEL traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 45,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,675. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cross Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.06.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock worth $5,975,523. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

