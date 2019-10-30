TD Securities Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$70.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.13.

Shares of DOO traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$32.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.60.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.1807321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

