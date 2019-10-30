Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Up 64.0% in October

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 11,450 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,721.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of Taylor Devices worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAYD stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

