Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the September 15th total of 244,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter.

TGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $14,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 751,444 shares during the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

