Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the September 15th total of 244,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $14,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 751,444 shares during the last quarter.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.