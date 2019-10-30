Talisman Mining (ASX:TLM) Trading Up 4.8%

Talisman Mining Ltd. (ASX:TLM) was up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 567,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 201,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 million and a P/E ratio of 0.40.

About Talisman Mining (ASX:TLM)

Talisman Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for base metals and other minerals, including copper, copper-gold, gold, and nickel. It holds 100% interests in the Sinclair nickel project covering a tenement package of 290 square kilometers situated in southern portion of the Agnew-Wiluna Greenstone belt; and the Lachlan copper gold project consisting of 13 separate and contiguous tenements and tenement applications over a strike extent of approximately 160 kilometers located in Lachlan Orogen, New South Wales.

