Talend (TLND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. Talend has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $54,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

