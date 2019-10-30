Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts expect Takeda Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 583,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

