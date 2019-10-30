TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Get TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 million and a PE ratio of -10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 390.91% and a negative return on equity of 135.07%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (TLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.