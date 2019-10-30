Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taitron Components by 983.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 90.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.