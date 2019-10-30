Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.66

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $4.85. Tabcorp shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 3,469,542 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.66.

In other news, insider Paula Dwyer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.37 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,250.00 ($77,482.27). Also, insider Bruce Akhurst purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.36 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,200.00 ($61,843.97). Insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $317,475 over the last 90 days.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

