T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.57. The company had a trading volume of 56,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,627. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.94. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $120.99.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.54.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.