Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.51

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $23.51. Systemax shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 1,587 shares traded.

SYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $921.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.09.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Systemax had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Systemax by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Systemax by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Systemax by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

