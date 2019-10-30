Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.51

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $23.51. Systemax shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 1,587 shares traded.
SYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $921.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Systemax by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Systemax by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Systemax by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Systemax (NYSE:SYX)
Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
See Also: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.