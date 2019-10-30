Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 3,832,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,727. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.