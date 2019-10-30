Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $38.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Nomura set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 179,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,768 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,615 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,007,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,116,000 after purchasing an additional 714,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,257,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,978,000 after purchasing an additional 541,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

