Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.33 ($96.90).

SY1 traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €86.38 ($100.44). 191,012 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €87.09 and a 200 day moving average of €84.85. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

