SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.42

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 17592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

