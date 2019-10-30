SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $2.25 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

