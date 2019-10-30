Swarm Trading Down 6.2% This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Swarm has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $20,665.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00218955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.01469383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00120276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

