Svb Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alkermes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Alkermes stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $17,585,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,000 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alkermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,275,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,588,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,828,000 after acquiring an additional 239,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 139.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,950,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 70.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 981,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.