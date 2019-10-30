SustainCo (CVE:SMS) Trading Down 5.3%

SustainCo Inc (CVE:SMS) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 46,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 56,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SustainCo Company Profile (CVE:SMS)

SustainCo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure solutions and services in Canada. The company develops intelligent building technology, including the integration of disparate building systems for the provision of building automation and controls, HVAC mechanical services, real-time performance monitoring, and energy efficient retrofit and solutions.

