Suretly (SUR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $79.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Suretly has a total market cap of $161,848.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00007494 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,484 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

