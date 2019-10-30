Superdry (LON:SDRY) Given New GBX 490 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Superdry from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Superdry in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective (down from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 588.57 ($7.69).

SDRY opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.45) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 893.50 ($11.68). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 421.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 443.10.

In related news, insider Julian Dunkerton purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £199,000 ($260,028.75).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

