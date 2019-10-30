Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super League Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ SLGG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Jung purchased 9,542 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $39,694.72. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,372 shares of company stock worth $773,881.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.