SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE GL opened at $97.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $948,518.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,014,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,246,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,347,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.