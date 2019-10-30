SunTrust Banks Comments on Essex Property Trust Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report released on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $13.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.40.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $323.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.05. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $235.51 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 157.4% in the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total transaction of $11,252,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,973,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.