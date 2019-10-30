Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Update

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after buying an additional 1,890,600 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 169,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 55,939 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $8,633,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,966,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 115,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 424,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 213,335 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

