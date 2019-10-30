Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.95 ($2.80) and last traded at A$3.95 ($2.80), approximately 51,650 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.85 ($2.73).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.16.

About Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV)

Ricegrowers Limited, operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, CopRice, and Corporate. It engages in the milling and storage of paddy rice; manufacture of rice based products; marketing and selling rice and grocery products; research and development in growing of rice; and processing of rice and related products.

