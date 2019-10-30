SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Update

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 18,600,000 shares. Currently, 32.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $119,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $861,875.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,930.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,674 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 207.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 287,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.25. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

