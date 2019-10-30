SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Update

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 18,600,000 shares. Currently, 32.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.
In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $119,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $861,875.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,930.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,674 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 287,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.25. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $16.04.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.
See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.