Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter.

Shares of NOVA opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan acquired 25,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Lawrence Lane acquired 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

