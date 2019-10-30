Sunniva (CNSX:SNN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Sunniva Inc (CNSX:SNN) shares fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.40, 11,820 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 44,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

About Sunniva (CNSX:SNN)

Sunniva Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated medical cannabis company in California and Canada. The company focuses on producing medical cannabis; and converting trim to extracted products, such as cannabis oil. It also owns and operates a network of 7 clinics in Canada specializing in medical cannabis; and provides custom, private-label vaporizers serving approximately 80 brands in the North American marketplace.

