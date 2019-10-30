Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $58.00. The company traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 9049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 28,635,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,296,000 after buying an additional 14,428,268 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,753,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,960,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,190,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,314,000 after buying an additional 589,031 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,707,000 after buying an additional 575,638 shares during the period. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.