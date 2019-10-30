Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. 1,905,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. Summit Materials has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

