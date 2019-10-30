Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. 1,905,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. Summit Materials has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

