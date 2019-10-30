Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUME opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Summer Energy has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Get Summer Energy alerts:

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.50 million for the quarter. Summer Energy had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.