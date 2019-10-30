Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

SPH opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $214.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.76 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 37.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

