Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 5.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,937 shares of company stock worth $10,702,195 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Stryker stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.41. 61,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,560. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.63. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

