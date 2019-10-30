Strs Ohio Takes $883,000 Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,347,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,868,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,969,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIC by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,387,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 549,000 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in NIC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,164,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIC by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 419,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGOV. TheStreet upgraded NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other NIC news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

