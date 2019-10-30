Strs Ohio Sells 761,826 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761,826 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 144,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 73,859 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

