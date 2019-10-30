Strs Ohio Invests $948,000 in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,085,000 after acquiring an additional 95,017 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,770,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $293,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $146,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

