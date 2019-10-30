Strs Ohio Has $913,000 Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3,266.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,854,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,147,000 after buying an additional 68,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after buying an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $30,492.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,648.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $8,401,343. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POWI opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $102.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

