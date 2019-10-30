Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 118,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $8,407,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 10,051 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $880,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 9,308 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $824,130.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,597. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPI opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

