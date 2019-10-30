Strongco (SQP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Strongco (TSE:SQP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Strongco to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Strongco (TSE:SQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$112.65 million for the quarter.

SQP stock opened at C$1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 865.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and a P/E ratio of 148.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. Strongco has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.49.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Strongco in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Strongco

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, and pipe layers; and used equipment.

