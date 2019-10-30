Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 6,574 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $82,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.59. 4,375,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,021,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.00. The stock has a market cap of $233.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

