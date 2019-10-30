Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,780. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.58). Research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 31,560 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $693,057.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

