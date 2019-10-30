Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Saia Call Options (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,282 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,544% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,482,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,891.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul C. Peck sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Saia stock traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,701. Saia has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Saia will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

