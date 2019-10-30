Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 23,074 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,677% compared to the average daily volume of 483 call options.
In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $1,457,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $3,949,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
NXST stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.18. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.