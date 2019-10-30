Stilwell Value LLC Buys New Shares in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI)

Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community First Bancshares by 69.9% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Community First Bancshares by 15.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Community First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFBI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619. Community First Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

