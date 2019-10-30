Sterling Bancorp (STL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of STL traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 44,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.