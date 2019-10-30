Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 863 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after purchasing an additional 862,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,641,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 620,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,905,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,056,000 after purchasing an additional 235,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 228,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.